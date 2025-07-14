Next Article
Bodybuilder and BJP leader's son arrested for mephedrone
Sanket Buggewar, a 29-year-old award-winning bodybuilder and fitness entrepreneur—and son of ex-BJP corporator Ajay Buggewar—was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly carrying mephedrone (MD powder).
Police caught him near Ganeshpeth bus stand with 16gm of the drug, seizing his SUV and phone as well.
The total haul is valued at over ₹18 lakh.
Bodybuilder addicted to mephedrone, involved in local distribution
Despite his public image, Sanket was reportedly addicted to mephedrone and involved in distributing it locally.
After a tip-off led to his arrest, he revealed that Pranay Bajare supplied him drugs.
Both now face charges under the NDPS Act.
While Sanket is in police custody till July 15, the investigation is ongoing as authorities look deeper into their roles in Nagpur's synthetic drug scene.