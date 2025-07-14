Bodybuilder and BJP leader's son arrested for mephedrone

Bodybuilder addicted to mephedrone, involved in local distribution

Despite his public image, Sanket was reportedly addicted to mephedrone and involved in distributing it locally.

After a tip-off led to his arrest, he revealed that Pranay Bajare supplied him drugs.

Both now face charges under the NDPS Act.

While Sanket is in police custody till July 15, the investigation is ongoing as authorities look deeper into their roles in Nagpur's synthetic drug scene.