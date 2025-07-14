Supreme Court questions cartoonist over controversial posts India Jul 14, 2025

The Supreme Court has pulled up Indore-based cartoonist Hemant Malviya for a social media post about PM Modi and the RSS, calling his actions "inflammatory" and "immature."

The court said this crossed the line of free speech.

Malviya's lawyer admitted the cartoon was in poor taste but insisted it wasn't a crime, adding that Malviya would take it down.