Supreme Court questions cartoonist over controversial posts
The Supreme Court has pulled up Indore-based cartoonist Hemant Malviya for a social media post about PM Modi and the RSS, calling his actions "inflammatory" and "immature."
The court said this crossed the line of free speech.
Malviya's lawyer admitted the cartoon was in poor taste but insisted it wasn't a crime, adding that Malviya would take it down.
Cartoon questioned COVID-19 vaccines
Malviya's 2021 cartoon questioned COVID-19 vaccines and resurfaced online with heated comments, leading to legal trouble.
He now faces charges for allegedly hurting religious feelings and disturbing harmony after an RSS worker complained.
The Supreme Court will hear his bail plea on July 15, 2025.
Malviya's team says post artistic expression
Known for his sharp political cartoons, Malviya says his work is artistic expression—not meant to offend.
His team also argues he shouldn't be blamed for what others comment on his posts.