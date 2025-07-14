Next Article
Indian youth eye global opportunities amid support
A new survey by TERN Group shows that 92% of young Indians would jump at international job opportunities if visa, hiring, and training costs were covered.
But most feel stuck: over half aren't sure how to start applying abroad, a third don't trust the process because of scammy agents, and high fees put off many more.
What would make the process easier?
Quick job matching tops the wish list for 63.5% of respondents, while over a third say language support would make all the difference.
The message is clear: young Indians are ready to work globally if someone can help cut through the confusion and costs.