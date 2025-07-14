Fire engulfs Hisar Express, nearby Vande Bharat train stops safely
Two major train fires hit South India this weekend—one on the Hisar-Tirupati Express near Tirupati and another on a freight train carrying crude oil near Chennai.
Quick action by railway officials stopped a Vande Bharat train from getting caught up in the passenger train fire, while emergency teams battled for hours to control the freight blaze, which caused big delays.
Need for better safety checks
These incidents highlight real gaps in railway safety, especially with hazardous cargo and crowded routes.
With investigation committees now looking into what went wrong, it's a wake-up call for better safety checks—and a reminder that quick responses can make all the difference.
If you travel by train or care about how things run behind the scenes, this is one story to keep an eye on.