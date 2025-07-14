Saudi Arabia steps up as India's fertiliser ally amidst China's restrictions
India has signed a five-year agreement with Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden to get 3.1 million metric tons of DAP fertilizer every year starting 2025-26.
The deal, which can run for another five years with mutual consent, ropes in major Indian public sector companies like Indian Potash Limited (IPL), KRIBHCO, and Coal India Limited (CIL).
Boosts India's DAP supply by over 60%
This move boosts India's DAP supply by over 60%—a big win for food security since DAP is the country's second most-used fertilizer after urea.
It also comes at a time when China's exports have been shaky, forcing India to buy pricier fertilizers from elsewhere.
Talks on teaming up on urea supplies
The visit wasn't just about buying fertilizer—both countries are talking about teaming up on urea supplies and making investments in each other's projects.
If things go well, expect even closer ties between India and Saudi Arabia on the business front.