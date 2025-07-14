British F-35 jet grounded in Kerala for a month India Jul 14, 2025

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet has been stuck at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Kerala, since June 2023.

The jet had to make an emergency landing because of a hydraulic failure while flying from the UK to Australia with the HMS Prince of Wales group.

It's still grounded, showing just how tricky these high-tech planes can be to fix far from home.