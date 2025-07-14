Next Article
British F-35 jet grounded in Kerala for a month
A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet has been stuck at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Kerala, since June 2023.
The jet had to make an emergency landing because of a hydraulic failure while flying from the UK to Australia with the HMS Prince of Wales group.
It's still grounded, showing just how tricky these high-tech planes can be to fix far from home.
Repairs have been slow due to equipment shortages
A team of 24 British experts—including 14 from the Royal Air Force—have tried to get the jet back in action, but local equipment shortages have slowed things down.
If repairs don't work out soon, they might have to take the whole plane apart and ship it back to the UK on a massive C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft.