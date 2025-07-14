Karnataka shopkeepers reject UPI amid GST evasion notices

Some shopkeepers sticking with UPI, others have switched back to cash

Tax Commissioner Vipul Bansal called the notices a preliminary measure, encouraging traders to explain their side if transactions are legit.

The move has split opinion—some shopkeepers are sticking with UPI since customers prefer it, while others have switched back to cash.

Despite all this, Karnataka still handles nearly 8% of India's UPI transactions, and people online are debating whether this crackdown helps or just makes things harder for everyone.