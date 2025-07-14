Next Article
Gun misfire incident at Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
A police officer accidentally fired a gun inside the high-security Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning, July 14, 2025, causing a brief scare.
The shot went into the floor during a routine duty change—luckily, no one was hurt and things calmed down quickly.
Probe underway to figure out how the misfire happened
City Police have started an internal probe to figure out how the misfire happened, with early checks suggesting the weapon may have been left loaded by mistake.
The incident has also put the temple's strict security protocols under review to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.
Despite the commotion, temple activities went on as usual.