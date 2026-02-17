New Manjhawali bridge to cut travel time between Greater Noida
India
Big news for daily commuters: the new Manjhawali bridge over the Yamuna is almost ready, and it's about to make life a lot easier.
Once open, your trip between Greater Noida and Faridabad will shrink from two hours to just 30 minutes—helping commuters avoid major traffic bottlenecks.
Bridge to improve access across NCR
This bridge has been a long time coming—it was first proposed way back in 1989 but kept getting delayed over land issues.
Haryana finished its side by 2014, while Uttar Pradesh's part is finally catching up.
With most of the land now acquired and final negotiations underway, this ₹66 crore project will not only connect Greater Noida and Faridabad directly but also improve access across the NCR, including Gurugram.