New Manjhawali bridge to cut travel time between Greater Noida

Bridge to improve access across NCR

This bridge has been a long time coming—it was first proposed way back in 1989 but kept getting delayed over land issues.

Haryana finished its side by 2014, while Uttar Pradesh's part is finally catching up.

With most of the land now acquired and final negotiations underway, this ₹66 crore project will not only connect Greater Noida and Faridabad directly but also improve access across the NCR, including Gurugram.