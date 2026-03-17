New rental laws in India: What you should know

Key highlights of the new law

Security deposits are now capped at two months' rent for homes (and six months for shops), so no more massive upfront payments.

The law lays out who fixes what, when rent can go up, and clear reasons if someone needs to move out—like not paying rent.

There's also a faster way to resolve disputes through special Rent Authorities instead of dragging things through regular courts, though states may need some time to get everything running smoothly.