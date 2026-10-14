New study finds seawater seeping into 1-third of Mumbai
India
A new study says about one-third of Mumbai is facing a real risk: seawater is starting to seep into the city's freshwater reserves.
Places like Fort, Shivaji Park, Mulund East, and Mahim are already showing signs of salty groundwater.
This usually happens when too much water gets pumped out from underground, letting seawater move in and making the water unsafe to drink.
Experts recommend cuts, BMC requests sampling
To tackle this, experts recommend cutting back on groundwater extraction (especially in spots like Shivaji Park) and building recharge structures to help refill aquifers.
Meanwhile, the BMC has asked researchers to collect well samples across Mumbai so they can get a clearer picture of how bad the problem is and figure out better ways to protect the city's water.