New Vande Bharat Express makes Vijayawada-Bengaluru trips faster
India
Heads up, travelers: a new Vande Bharat Express is set to launch on December 10, connecting Vijayawada and Bengaluru with a stop at Tirupati.
The train leaves Vijayawada at 5:15am and gets you to Bengaluru by 1:15 p.m.—making the journey quicker and more convenient for anyone moving between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
More upgrades coming for train fans
South Central Railway is still ironing out the final schedule details, but this new route is part of a bigger push to upgrade rail travel across India.
Starting November 26, they're also adding extra AC Chair Cars and Executive Class coaches to the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to handle rising demand.
If you're planning trips on these routes, keep an eye out for more updates soon!