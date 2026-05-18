New Zealand family told right before donor bone graft surgery
India
A 14-year-old girl in New Zealand had surgery for a broken shin and got a bone graft from a deceased donor, but her family only found out right before the operation.
Her mother, who completed a consent form, said they weren't given any details about where the bone came from or enough time to process what it meant.
Calls for clearer Maori consent rules
Using human remains (koiwi) has deep spiritual meaning in Maori culture.
The Health and Disability Commissioner found that those responsible for the girl's welfare didn't properly explain things or consider these cultural beliefs.
The mother was upset they couldn't follow Maori customs (tikanga), and now there are calls for clearer rules on informed consent, especially for Maori patients.