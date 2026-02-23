Newlywed woman in Odisha stages her own kidnapping India Feb 23, 2026

Just hours after tying the knot, a newlywed woman in Odisha's Subarnapur district allegedly staged her own kidnapping with help from her former boyfriend, according to the groom.

On February 21, Rashmi from Bandhpali village was returning home with her husband Rinku when their car was stopped by a group in a white Maruti.

Rinku alleged the men threatened him at gunpoint and took Rashmi away, leaving him stranded.