Newlywed woman in Odisha stages her own kidnapping
Just hours after tying the knot, a newlywed woman in Odisha's Subarnapur district allegedly staged her own kidnapping with help from her former boyfriend, according to the groom.
On February 21, Rashmi from Bandhpali village was returning home with her husband Rinku when their car was stopped by a group in a white Maruti.
Rinku alleged the men threatened him at gunpoint and took Rashmi away, leaving him stranded.
No real abduction, police said
Rinku reported the "kidnapping" to police, but investigations quickly uncovered that Rashmi had actually arranged everything herself—she called her lover to pick her up so she could leave voluntarily.
By February 23, police confirmed there was no real abduction and said legal action will be taken against everyone involved in this staged drama.