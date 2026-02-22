News: India's 1st AI summit wraps up with big announcements

The summit featured 10 themed zones showing off real-world AI in healthcare, education, manufacturing, and public services—no more just pilot projects. Major news: Tata Group and OpenAI announced plans to scale their green-powered AI infrastructure tenfold (from 100 MW to 1 GW), and Google announced a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of a reportedly $15 billion investment in India.

Other key takeaways from the summit

A big highlight was the New Delhi Declaration—endorsed by 88 countries and international organizations to make AI resources more accessible and secure for everyone.

There's also two separate $30 million Google.org challenges—one for government innovation and one for AI for science.

Jio pledged major investment too (₹10 lakh crore), plus new Indian-made models like Sarvam's large language models and BharatGen's Param 2 in 22 languages.

All this means more opportunities—and smarter tech—for everyone in India.