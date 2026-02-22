News: India's 1st AI summit wraps up with big announcements
India's biggest AI event just wrapped up at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (in February), drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors and 300+ exhibitors from more than 30 countries.
Tech leaders like Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and Mukesh Ambani took the stage to share their vision for AI in India.
Tata, Google announce major investments in India
The summit featured 10 themed zones showing off real-world AI in healthcare, education, manufacturing, and public services—no more just pilot projects.
Major news: Tata Group and OpenAI announced plans to scale their green-powered AI infrastructure tenfold (from 100 MW to 1 GW), and Google announced a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of a reportedly $15 billion investment in India.
Other key takeaways from the summit
A big highlight was the New Delhi Declaration—endorsed by 88 countries and international organizations to make AI resources more accessible and secure for everyone.
There's also two separate $30 million Google.org challenges—one for government innovation and one for AI for science.
Jio pledged major investment too (₹10 lakh crore), plus new Indian-made models like Sarvam's large language models and BharatGen's Param 2 in 22 languages.
All this means more opportunities—and smarter tech—for everyone in India.