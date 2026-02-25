News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026: Register now to attend
News18's Rising Bharat Summit 2026 is happening on February 27-28 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
It has been described as a defining platform for ideas, influence and impact, with this year's theme—"Strength Within"—spotlighting how resilience and innovation are fueling India's momentum.
What to expect at the summit
Across two days, you'll find over 50 sessions covering everything from public policy and defense to economic partnerships, science, and digital trends.
Expect a mix of Union ministers, government officials, defense experts, industry captains and foreign dignitaries—all sharing ideas that shape India's future.
Theme and sponsors
The summit focuses on India's expanding role in global engagement during uncertain times.
With a focus on technological innovation, sustainability and inclusive policymaking, it positions India as a key voice in global change—not just a spectator.
