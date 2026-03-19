NewsBytes Explainer: Who was the 'Mad Sikh' (SFF founder Uban)

Uban's legacy in shaping India's defense strategy

Known for his bold jungle warfare skills, earning him the nickname "Mad Sikh," Uban trained SFF troops in guerrilla tactics with support from the CIA.

He led SFF in the 1971 Bangladesh campaign (referred to as Operation Eagle or Operation Mountain Eagle), for which he was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).

Even today, the SFF's role during recent India-China tensions highlights how Uban's high-altitude expertise still shapes India's defense strategy.