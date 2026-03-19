NewsBytes Explainer: Who was the 'Mad Sikh' (SFF founder Uban)
Maj. Gen. Sujan Singh Uban, a decorated World War II veteran, set up India's Special Frontier Force (SFF) in November 1962 (during the Sino-Indian War).
As the SFF's first chief, he helped raise and train an initial force of around 5,000 Tibetans, mostly Khampa fighters, for secret missions along the China border.
Uban's legacy in shaping India's defense strategy
Known for his bold jungle warfare skills, earning him the nickname "Mad Sikh," Uban trained SFF troops in guerrilla tactics with support from the CIA.
He led SFF in the 1971 Bangladesh campaign (referred to as Operation Eagle or Operation Mountain Eagle), for which he was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).
Even today, the SFF's role during recent India-China tensions highlights how Uban's high-altitude expertise still shapes India's defense strategy.