NewsBytes Recommends: AI Impact Summit 2026--Pichai, Altman, and world leaders

The summit ended with the New Delhi Declaration—seven pillars aimed at making AI more accessible, secure, and useful for everyone. Seven fresh initiatives were announced to boost global collaboration and use AI for social good, science, and empowerment.

Tech giants make big commitments at summit

Tech giants showed up with major commitments: Google is investing $15 billion in new AI infrastructure (including a Visakhapatnam hub), Tata and OpenAI are massively scaling their computing power together, Jio pledged a ₹10 lakh crore investment, and 120 MW of capacity is expected to go online in the second half of 2026—and India announced plans to add another 20k GPUs to its growing tech muscle.

If you're into tech or curious about where AI is headed in India, this was a pretty big week.