NFHS-6 finds Madhya Pradesh has India's highest child malnutrition rate
India
Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of child malnutrition in India, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6).
Nearly one in four children here are wasted (too thin for their height), which is a rise from last time and worse than the national average.
The state also has one of the highest rates of underweight children.
Nutrition schemes delayed, Moti Aai mobilizes
There's a bit of good news: stunting (children being too short for their age) has dropped noticeably.
But government nutrition programs like Yashoda and Poshan have faced delays and budget cuts, making things tough.
In response, Moti Aai is stepping up, getting communities involved to support families and help more children get healthy food.