NFHS-6 finds Madhya Pradesh has India's highest child malnutrition rate India Jun 02, 2026

Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of child malnutrition in India, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6).

Nearly one in four children here are wasted (too thin for their height), which is a rise from last time and worse than the national average.

The state also has one of the highest rates of underweight children.