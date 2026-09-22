NFHS-6 finds rising underweight and overweight among Indian adults 15-49

India's latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) shows both underweight and overweight or obesity rates are rising among women and men aged 15-49.

The "normal" BMI share is shrinking, making it tougher to tackle health issues.

From NFHS-5 to NFHS-6, the share of women with below-normal BMI went up from 18.7% to 19.7%, while those overweight or obese jumped from 24% to 30.7%.

Men saw a similar shift, with underweight cases rising from 16.2% to 19.7% and overweight or obesity climbing from 22.9% to 27.3%.