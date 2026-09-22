NFHS-6 finds rising underweight and overweight among Indian adults 15-49
India's latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) shows both underweight and overweight or obesity rates are rising among women and men aged 15-49.
The "normal" BMI share is shrinking, making it tougher to tackle health issues.
From NFHS-5 to NFHS-6, the share of women with below-normal BMI went up from 18.7% to 19.7%, while those overweight or obese jumped from 24% to 30.7%.
Men saw a similar shift, with underweight cases rising from 16.2% to 19.7% and overweight or obesity climbing from 22.9% to 27.3%.
India: urban overweight, rural underweight
The survey also points out big differences across regions and between cities and villages: urban areas have higher overweight-or-obesity rates, while rural areas see more underweight cases.
Rajasthan stands out for sharp increases in below-normal BMI for both sexes.
With this double burden of malnutrition, experts say India needs smarter public health policies that support everyone, no matter where they live or which side of the scale they're on.