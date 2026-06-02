NFHS-6: Nearly 1 in 3 Indian women overweight or obese

Urban men see higher obesity rates

Urban men are also seeing higher obesity rates, at 36.3% compared to 23% in rural regions.

Southern states and union territories top the charts for women's obesity: Puducherry leads with over half its women affected, followed by Lakshadweep, and Andhra Pradesh.

On a brighter note, overweight prevalence among children under five has actually dropped since the last survey, showing some progress amidst these rising numbers.