NFHS-6: Nearly 1 in 3 Indian women overweight or obese
India
Obesity is climbing fast in India, especially among urban women aged 15 to 49.
According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6), nearly one in three women are overweight or obese nationwide, with urban rates at 42.8%, compared to 25.5% in rural areas.
That's a sharp jump from just a few years ago.
Urban men see higher obesity rates
Urban men are also seeing higher obesity rates, at 36.3% compared to 23% in rural regions.
Southern states and union territories top the charts for women's obesity: Puducherry leads with over half its women affected, followed by Lakshadweep, and Andhra Pradesh.
On a brighter note, overweight prevalence among children under five has actually dropped since the last survey, showing some progress amidst these rising numbers.