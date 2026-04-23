NGT questions 6 major cricket stadiums including Arun Jaitley Stadium
India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called out six major cricket stadiums, including Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, asking where they get their water for maintaining the grounds.
This move follows a complaint about these venues using groundwater instead of recycled sewage water.
NGT warns stadiums over nondisclosure
The NGT, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, pointed out that none of the six stadiums have shared their water usage details with authorities, despite earlier orders.
Only Hyderabad's stadium requested extra time to respond.
The tribunal warned that if the stadiums don't comply, matches and other activities could be suspended.
Next hearing is set for July 2, 2026.