NHAI issues 1st safety guidelines for India's high speed corridors
India
NHAI just dropped its first official safety guidelines for India's high-speed corridors, aiming to make these roads safer and prevent stray cattle and unauthorized access.
The guidelines will apply to all upcoming four to six-lane greenfield and brownfield high-speed access-controlled national highways.
Right now, there are already 3,052km of these in the country.
Guidelines include 1m walls barriers signs
Expect 1-meter-high boundary walls to block cattle, collapsible barriers at a distance of 5km for emergency and maintenance vehicles can be allowed, and stronger crash protection at bridges and tunnels.
Plus, new advance signs will pop up before exits (at 5km, 2km, 1km, and 500 meters) so drivers get plenty of heads-up, making travel smoother and safer for everyone.