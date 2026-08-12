NHAI mandates 10-minute ambulance arrival for accidents within 10km
Big update from the National Highways Authority of India: new rules are in place to make sure ambulances get to accident sites much faster.
If an accident happens within 10km, an ambulance has to reach there in 10 minutes from ticket acceptance.
Emergency alerts must be accepted in less than a minute, and the ambulance should be on its way within two minutes.
NHAI sets 1-hour hospital deadline
Victims now have to be taken to the nearest hospital within an hour of the alert being accepted: no excuses.
NHAI is using GPS tracking in all ambulances, cranes, and patrol vehicles deployed on NHAI projects so they can monitor everything live.
Missing these deadlines or not following the rules could mean fines up to ₹10,000 per incident or even bigger monthly penalties for serious lapses.
All this is part of NHAI's push to make highways safer and cut down road accident deaths.