NHAI suspends Kanpur Lucknow Expressway toll after km 64 slippage

Construction company PNC Infratech is in hot water: it has been issued a show-cause notice proposing a penalty equivalent to two per cent of the performance security and a downgrade of the concessionaire's performance rating, and might be banned from future projects.

The team behind the build, including managers and engineers, has also been removed and barred from projects of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHAI and NHIDCL for two years.

To figure out what went wrong (and keep it from happening again), NHAI has brought in IIT Kharagpur experts and started high-tech checks using lasers on the road.