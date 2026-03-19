NHAI to increase toll rates on these expressways: Check details
Heads up if you drive around Delhi-NCR: NHAI is bumping up toll rates by 5% on major expressways starting April 1, 2026.
This covers the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and NH-9, which link Delhi with Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Hapur, basically all the busy routes.
How much more will you pay?
Right now, cars pay around ₹170 for a trip between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut; tolls on NH-9 are about ₹175.
After the hike, expect to shell out ₹8-10 more per car ride.
If you're a daily commuter, that can easily add up to hundreds of rupees extra each month.
Annual FASTag pass fee also going up
On top of that, the annual FASTag pass fee is rising from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075 from April 1.
This tweak affects over 5.6 million vehicle owners nationwide.
You can still activate your pass through official FASTag issuing channels.