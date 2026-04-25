NHRC says Vedanta Singhtarai blast in Chhattisgarh violates human rights
India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is looking into a tragic explosion at Vedanta's power plant in Singhtarai, Chhattisgarh, which occurred on April 14 and whose death toll reached 25 by Thursday.
Calling it a "serious violation of human rights," the NHRC has asked top state officials for detailed reports within two weeks.
Fuel buildup found, police name executives
Investigators found that too much fuel built up in the boiler, causing it to explode.
Survivors are still being treated.
Meanwhile, police have started legal action against Vedanta's Director Anil Agarwal, plant head Devendra Patel, and others, naming eight to 10 people so far in their case, with more names possibly coming as the probe continues.