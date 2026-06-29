NHRC seeks answers after Lucknow coaching center fire kills 15
India
A tragic fire at a coaching center in Lucknow's Aliganj on June 22, 2026, left 15 people dead and many injured.
Now, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) wants answers from city officials after complaints about poor fire safety and building violations at the center.
NHRC gives officials 2 week deadline
The NHRC has given authorities two weeks to explain what actions they have taken and to make sure all coaching centers actually follow safety rules set out in 2024.
A special investigation team is also looking into how illegal building conversions and blocked exits made things worse, while calls for accountability and support for victims are growing louder.