NHRC seeks report on TCS Nashik sexual assault, religious coercion
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Maharashtra's top police official for a quick report on claims of sexual assault and religious coercion at Tata Consultancy Services's (TCS) Nashik office.
The report, due in a week, should cover the names of the accused in the registered FIRs, including whether the in-charge head of operations at TCS is accused.
NHRC questions handling, probes POSH committee
NHRC also wants answers from the Nashik police commissioner, the state labor commissioner, and the TCS CEO about how these complaints are being handled and whether TCS is following workplace safety laws.
Plus, it is looking into how the TCS internal POSH committee has dealt with similar complaints over the past three years.
This all follows a complaint by Legal Rights Observatory, which called out possible violations of Vishakha Guidelines.