NHRC seeks report on TCS Nashik sexual assault, religious coercion

NHRC questions handling, probes POSH committee

NHRC also wants answers from the Nashik police commissioner, the state labor commissioner, and the TCS CEO about how these complaints are being handled and whether TCS is following workplace safety laws.

Plus, it is looking into how the TCS internal POSH committee has dealt with similar complaints over the past three years.

This all follows a complaint by Legal Rights Observatory, which called out possible violations of Vishakha Guidelines.