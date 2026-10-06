NHSRCL completes 480m Sabarmati bridge for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
India
Big step for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: NHSRCL has finished building a 480-meter-long bridge over the Sabarmati River, standing as tall as a 12-story building between Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations.
What is cool is its design (longer spans and fewer piers in the riverbed), so there is less impact on the river itself.
NHSRCL engineers used balanced cantilever method
Instead of conventional scaffolding, engineers used the balanced cantilever method to put it together piece by piece, making the bridge more stable.
This is one of 25 river bridges planned for this high-speed corridor (18 are already done in Gujarat).