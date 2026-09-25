NHSRCL reports Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train 62.16% complete, 508km route
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is officially more than halfway there: 62.16% done, according to NHSRCL.
This high-speed line will zip you between Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, covering 508km once complete.
All the land needed, 1,389.49 hectares, is already secured.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad viaducts and tunnels progress
Big construction milestones: over 366km of viaduct girders are up, and foundation work is finished on most of the route.
In Gujarat, all stations have their main structures ready, with final touches in progress; Maharashtra's side is also moving ahead steadily.
The project's standout feature, a massive 21-km tunnel (including a cool 7-km undersea stretch), is actively being dug, with another 4.88km of tunnel constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method completed.