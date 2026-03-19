NIA arrests 7 foreign nationals for terror activities
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven foreign nationals, six Ukrainians and one American, accused of plotting terror activities.
Authorities say the group trained ethnic armed groups in drone warfare and supplied weapons, with all seven charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Arrests have sparked diplomatic tensions
Several of the Ukrainian suspects entered India on tourist visas, entered Mizoram without the required permit, then moved to Myanmar to connect with armed groups linked to banned Indian insurgents.
Their arrest has sparked diplomatic tensions: Ukraine is demanding their release and consular access, while the US is monitoring the situation.
The NIA has been granted 11 days' custody for further investigation and says additional associates may be at large.