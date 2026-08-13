NIA arrests suspect in Manipur's Bishnupur IED blast killing children
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its first arrest in this year's tragic IED blast in Manipur's Bishnupur district, where a five-year-old boy and his baby sister lost their lives while sleeping.
Their mother was seriously hurt.
The attack, suspected to be by Kuki militants, shocked the local community.
S Palal Thadou remanded to police
After taking over the case from local police in April 2026, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified and arrested S Palal Thadou, who had already been in custody for related incidents.
He has now been sent to 10 days' police custody as investigators look for more people involved and try to piece together the bigger plot behind this heartbreaking event.
An unexploded rocket-propelled grenade was also found near the site.