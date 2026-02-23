NIA probe into Red Fort blast: Key developments
A tragic blast shook Delhi's Red Fort area on November 10, when a car packed with explosives went off near Gate 1 metro station.
The car, driven by Dr. Umar un-Nabi—an assistant professor at Al-Falah University—was linked to a group of doctors reportedly connected to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
Reports put deaths between 10 and 15 and injuries at over 20, leaving the city stunned.
5 alleged co-conspirators arrested, investigation ongoing
The NIA is leading the probe, and five alleged co-conspirators have been arrested: Shaheen Sayeed, Muzammil Ahmed Ganaie, Mujammil Shakil, Muzaffar Rather, and Adil Ahmed Rather.
Investigators have seized a massive haul of explosives—reported variously as about 2,600kg (in 88 bags) to nearly 2,900kg—and ammonium nitrate reported at roughly 358-360kg during raids.
They're also digging into how encrypted ghost SIMs and cryptocurrency may have been used to fund or coordinate this attack.