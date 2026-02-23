NIA probe into Red Fort blast: Key developments

5 alleged co-conspirators arrested, investigation ongoing

The NIA is leading the probe, and five alleged co-conspirators have been arrested: Shaheen Sayeed, Muzammil Ahmed Ganaie, Mujammil Shakil, Muzaffar Rather, and Adil Ahmed Rather.

Investigators have seized a massive haul of explosives—reported variously as about 2,600kg (in 88 bags) to nearly 2,900kg—and ammonium nitrate reported at roughly 358-360kg during raids.

They're also digging into how encrypted ghost SIMs and cryptocurrency may have been used to fund or coordinate this attack.