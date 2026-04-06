NIA probes alleged ISI operative Jasvir Chaudhary drone smuggling plot
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) is digging into a major terror plot allegedly planned by an ISI operative Jasvir Chaudhary.
The plan involved using drones to sneak weapons and IEDs across the Indo-Pak border and into Delhi, Punjab, and possibly other areas in February 2026.
The NIA has registered a case under antiterrorism laws on Ministry of Home Affairs directions.
Punjab police arrest Shubham Kumar
Things unraveled when Punjab police arrested Shubham Kumar in Amritsar on February 10, 2026.
They found a metal-packed IED, foreign pistol, and ammo, reportedly dropped by drones from across the border.
Now, officials are tracking down more suspects and trying to confirm who Chaudhary really is.
Prahaar policy targets terror funding, logistics
This probe lines up with India's new Prahaar policy rolled out this year, which focuses on stopping terror threats before they start, especially by cutting off funding and logistics networks through better intelligence sharing at home and abroad.