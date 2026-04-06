NIA probes alleged ISI operative Jasvir Chaudhary drone smuggling plot India Apr 06, 2026

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) is digging into a major terror plot allegedly planned by an ISI operative Jasvir Chaudhary.

The plan involved using drones to sneak weapons and IEDs across the Indo-Pak border and into Delhi, Punjab, and possibly other areas in February 2026.

The NIA has registered a case under antiterrorism laws on Ministry of Home Affairs directions.