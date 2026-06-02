NIA probes Al Qaeda, Hamas links in Pahalgam terror attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opened a new line of inquiry in the Pahalgam terror attack case by probing possible links between Pakistan-backed terror networks and Hamas . This is believed to be the first time that India's premier anti-terror agency has flagged the need to probe such an angle. In its chargesheet, the NIA said it is continuing its probe into "links between the accused—Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front—and other terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al Qaeda...Hamas and other global terrorist organizations."

Ongoing probe Interactions between Hamas and Pakistan-based terror organizations have increased This investigation is part of a larger effort to map international networks connected to the accused organization and determine if global terror entities were involved in facilitating or supporting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence inputs gathered after the Pahalgam attack have indicated an increase in interactions between Hamas and Pakistan-based terror organizations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, News18 reported. Security agencies are also examining if the Pahalgam attack had tactical features similar to Hamas-style operations.

Intelligence inputs Tactical similarities with Hamas operations being examined Reports had previously pointed out similarities in planning, target selection, and execution with the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. "Unfortunately, we must confess, these terrorist groups are inspiring each other. There are similarities between the Pahalgam attack and what happened on October 7 (2023) in Israel. Innocent tourists were enjoying their vacation in Pahalgam, while in Israel, people were celebrating a music festival," Israel's envoy Reuven Azar told PTI Videos last year.

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Phone links Investigation into foreign funding of terrorists underway Per Indian Express, investigations have also traced one of the two cellphones used by the terrorists to a consignment imported into Pakistan in 2021. The consignment was financed by a Karachi-based bank that has been under scrutiny in terror probes before. The bank was previously alleged to be associated with funds of proscribed terror outfits LeT and Lajnat-al-Dawa, a Kuwait-based foundation linked to Al-Qaeda. "Since the import...the phone was never switched on until Pahalgam attack," an officer told the paper.

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