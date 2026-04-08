NIA sources suggest Malda violence was planned by radicals India Apr 08, 2026

According to NIA sources, preliminary findings suggest the violence in Malda during the West Bengal elections was not just a random outburst: it was actually a planned move by radical groups.

It turns out even the hostage situation with judicial officers was part of this bigger plan.

Investigators are now looking into possible cross-border links and connections to earlier incidents in Malda and Murshidabad.