NIA sources suggest Malda violence was planned by radicals
India
According to NIA sources, preliminary findings suggest the violence in Malda during the West Bengal elections was not just a random outburst: it was actually a planned move by radical groups.
It turns out even the hostage situation with judicial officers was part of this bigger plan.
Investigators are now looking into possible cross-border links and connections to earlier incidents in Malda and Murshidabad.
E-rickshaws used, NIA probes Bihar Jharkhand
Interestingly, e-rickshaws were used to spread announcements and gather crowds, which made things worse.
The NIA has set up special teams to dig deeper and might even track leads into Bihar and Jharkhand. Every tip could help piece things together.