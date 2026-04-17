Nida Khan's family terms TCS Nashik conversion charges politically motivated

The family of Nida Khan has claimed that the allegations against her are politically motivated and an attempt to divert attention from other cases, including the Kharat case. They also said they belonged to a poor family, and Khan was working to support them. The parents further clarified that their daughter never asked anyone to convert or made any disparaging remarks about other faiths' deities.

Family impact

Khan is currently living at her in-laws' house in Bhiwandi

The family also said that Khan is currently living at her in-laws' house in Bhiwandi and added that she is pregnant. They added that these allegations have disturbed the entire family. Despite the turmoil, they reiterated their respect for all religions and denied any involvement in forced conversions. Meanwhile, Nida Khan's husband has been detained by the Nashik Police, who are questioning him, sources were quoted as saying.