Nida Khan's family terms TCS Nashik conversion charges politically motivated
What's the story
The parents of Nida Khan, a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee accused of forced religious conversion, have dismissed the allegations as "fake" and politically motivated. Speaking to India Today TV, Khan's father said the accusations were false and claimed his daughter was being targeted to pressure another person. The family also said that Nida had never spoken to the complainant who filed the allegations against her.
Allegation details
Family says Khan never asked anyone to convert
The family of Nida Khan has claimed that the allegations against her are politically motivated and an attempt to divert attention from other cases, including the Kharat case. They also said they belonged to a poor family, and Khan was working to support them. The parents further clarified that their daughter never asked anyone to convert or made any disparaging remarks about other faiths' deities.
Family impact
Khan is currently living at her in-laws' house in Bhiwandi
The family also said that Khan is currently living at her in-laws' house in Bhiwandi and added that she is pregnant. They added that these allegations have disturbed the entire family. Despite the turmoil, they reiterated their respect for all religions and denied any involvement in forced conversions. Meanwhile, Nida Khan's husband has been detained by the Nashik Police, who are questioning him, sources were quoted as saying.