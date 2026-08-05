Nigerian woman jumps while flushing drugs during Mehrauli NCB raid
India
During a late-night NCB raid in Mehrauli, South Delhi, a 30-year-old Nigerian woman jumped from the sixth floor while trying to flush drugs as officers entered.
She was seriously injured but is now stable after being shifted first to Fortis Hospital and then referred to AIIMS, where she is currently stable and undergoing treatment.
NCB arrests 2 Nigerians, drugs seized
The NCB also arrested two other Nigerian nationals and seized 318gm of cocaine plus 6gm of heroin from the house.
Forensic tests found traces of cocaine on both the walls and the accused.
No FIR has been filed yet.
This isn't the first time: similar incidents happened during past drug raids in Delhi, including one just this June.