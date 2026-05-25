Niji Sapra alleges 'elite mafia' mints crores at Delhi Gymkhana India May 25, 2026

Niji Sapra, a former board member, says the Delhi Gymkhana Club is run by an "elite mafia ecosystem to mint crores of money" where powerful groups bend the rules for their own benefit.

She claims she was kicked out after exposing how some people got fast-tracked memberships while others waited for decades, and points to major financial fraud behind the scenes.