Niji Sapra alleges 'elite mafia' mints crores at Delhi Gymkhana
India
Niji Sapra, a former board member, says the Delhi Gymkhana Club is run by an "elite mafia ecosystem to mint crores of money" where powerful groups bend the rules for their own benefit.
She claims she was kicked out after exposing how some people got fast-tracked memberships while others waited for decades, and points to major financial fraud behind the scenes.
Government orders Delhi Gymkhana vacate property
After these allegations surfaced, the government ordered the club to leave its huge Lutyens's Delhi property by June 5, 2026, calling it important for national security.
Meanwhile, a government inspection flagged alleged financial irregularities worth ₹50 crore and illegal appointments at the club.
The High Court will hear the club's challenge to this eviction on Tuesday.