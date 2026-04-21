Nikita Bhure and 2 children found dead in Latur well
India
A heartbreaking story from Latur, Maharashtra: Nikita Bhure, 25, and her two young children were found dead in a village well.
Police say Nikita may have jumped into the well with her five-year-old daughter, Shivani, and three-year-old son, Shivansh, after a family argument around midnight on Sunday.
Villagers noticed a body floating in the well the next morning while heading to work.
Police recover bodies, investigate family dispute
Local police responded quickly and recovered the bodies.
Early findings suggest family issues might have played a role, but officers are looking at all possibilities.
They are talking to relatives and neighbors to understand what really happened before this sad event.