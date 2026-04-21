Nikita Bhure and 2 children found dead in Latur well India Apr 21, 2026

A heartbreaking story from Latur, Maharashtra: Nikita Bhure, 25, and her two young children were found dead in a village well.

Police say Nikita may have jumped into the well with her five-year-old daughter, Shivani, and three-year-old son, Shivansh, after a family argument around midnight on Sunday.

Villagers noticed a body floating in the well the next morning while heading to work.