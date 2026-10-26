Nilgiris district hit by 7 landslips after nonstop heavy rain
Nilgiris district just saw seven new landslips in a single day, thanks to nonstop heavy rain. Along with that, 15 trees were uprooted and road connections took a hit.
Kinnakorai and Kotagiri got the heaviest showers, 110mm and 68mm, while Burliar and Yedappalli had moderate rain.
Three people were hurt, and three huts suffered some damage.
Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru opens Coonoor camp
District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru responded quickly by closing schools in affected areas and setting up relief camps for safety.
On Sunday evening, October 25, 2026, 65 people, including tribals from three-four hamlets near Burliyar and Katteri, were moved to a camp in Coonoor.
With part of the main road washed away, traffic is now being sent through Kotagiri while highway officials work on bringing things back to normal.