Nine arrested in Delhi Police's anti-narcotics drug bust

Cops seized nearly 120,000 fake zinc tablets

Cops seized nearly 120,000 fake zinc tablets, over 42,000 fake azithromycin tablets, 27kg paracetamol, and hundreds of spurious ampoules—plus heavy machinery used for production.

The syndicate ran a well-organized network supplying these drugs across states through bogus pharmacies and peddlers.

This crackdown followed the earlier arrest of Tanishq Jha in Patna and is being called a big blow to organized counterfeit drug rackets.

The investigation into their wider distribution network is still ongoing.