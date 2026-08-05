Nine Karnataka Hakki Pikki detained in Ivory Coast over permits
Nine members of Karnataka's Hakki Pikki tribe, who had been in Ivory Coast for six months selling herbal oils, were arrested on July 29 for not having proper permits.
The group, made up of six men and three women from Shivamogga and Mysuru, has now spent about seven days in jail about 200km from the capital city.
Karnataka Hakki Pikki urges government intervention
The Karnataka Hakki Pikki Tribal Organisation is urging the Indian government and embassy to step in and bring them home. State president Puneeth Kumar R. is leading this push.
One detained member, Nirveni, shared that their attempts to explain that only one person had the required documents didn't help:
Nirveni told The Indian Express that the police did not respond to their explanation.
The arrests have left their work (and journey home) on hold.