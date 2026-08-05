Nine Karnataka Hakki Pikki detained in Ivory Coast over permits

The Karnataka Hakki Pikki Tribal Organisation is urging the Indian government and embassy to step in and bring them home. State president Puneeth Kumar R. is leading this push.

One detained member, Nirveni, shared that their attempts to explain that only one person had the required documents didn't help:

Nirveni told The Indian Express that the police did not respond to their explanation.

The arrests have left their work (and journey home) on hold.