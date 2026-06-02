Nipah outbreak in Barasat infects 2 healthcare workers, patient dies
India
A Nipah virus outbreak in Barasat, West Bengal, has put health teams on alert.
It started when a 55-year-old woman caught the virus after consuming raw date palm sap, which is a common way the virus spreads from bats to humans,
and two healthcare workers caught the virus through direct, unprotected exposure to a patient who sadly passed away.
Genomic tests confirm hospital spread
Genomic tests linked this strain to one found in Bangladesh in 2022, confirming it spread within the hospital.
The state has rolled out new public-health recommendations and awareness steps (like covering sap pots and discouraging raw sap consumption) to help stop further infections.
Experts say region-specific steps like these are key to keeping outbreaks under control.