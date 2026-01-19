Nipah virus alert in West Bengal: 2 nurses test positive
West Bengal is on alert after two nurses caught the Nipah virus—one is seriously ill, while the other is getting better.
Both were likely exposed during work in Purba Bardhaman, but health officials are still figuring out exactly how it happened.
How authorities are responding
The state government has rolled out strict guidelines for early detection and isolation of suspected cases.
Hospitals now have to use full protective gear and follow tight infection control steps.
Neighboring Odisha has strengthened its public health surveillance.