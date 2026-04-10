Nirmala Sitharaman approves 2,534 cr for Amaravati secretariat and housing
India
Big news for Amaravati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just approved ₹2,534 crore to kickstart major infrastructure projects.
The focus is on building a new central government secretariat and a housing complex for government employees, setting the stage for Amaravati to grow into a key administrative city.
Secretariat 1,299 cr, housing 1,235 cr
Plans include a Secretariat building on 5.53 acres (costing about ₹1,299 crore) and a 17-acre housing complex for staff (around ₹1,235 crore).
These projects are all about giving central government officials better places to work and live.
Union Law Ministry declares Amaravati capital
To top it off, the Union Law Ministry has formally declared Amaravati as its state capital, making these upgrades even more important as the city steps into its new role.