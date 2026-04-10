Nirmala Sitharaman approves 2,534 cr for Amaravati secretariat and housing

Plans include a Secretariat building on 5.53 acres (costing about ₹1,299 crore) and a 17-acre housing complex for staff (around ₹1,235 crore). These projects are all about giving central government officials better places to work and live.

Union Law Ministry declares Amaravati capital

To top it off, the Union Law Ministry has formally declared Amaravati as its state capital, making these upgrades even more important as the city steps into its new role.