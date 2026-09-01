Nirmala Sitharaman calls criticisms inappropriate at G-20, cites 7.8% growth
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman isn't happy with how some people are talking down India's economy, calling it "inappropriate."
At the G-20 meeting in North Carolina, she pointed to India's strong numbers: 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, thanks largely to a big boost in manufacturing and steady progress across other sectors.
Sitharaman credits reforms, UPI, foreign investment
Sitharaman credits this success to the resilience and effort of Indian citizens.
She highlighted major reforms like scrapping outdated laws and simplifying regulations, which have made doing business easier.
Foreign investments are up, showing more global trust in India.
Plus, digital tools like UPI are empowering small businesses and helping drive India toward its development goals for 2047.