Nirmala Sitharaman cuts petrol excise to ₹3, diesel duty abolished

Sitharaman credits quick action, highlights reforms

Even though global oil prices rose from about $70 a barrel to over $122 a barrel in just over a month (an increase of more than 70%), domestic fuel prices haven't budged much.

Sitharaman credited this stability to the government's quick action: the government is taking steps to ensure such external factors do not become a burden on citizens.

She also reassured that India's finances remain healthy and highlighted new economic reforms in the Finance Bill 2026 aimed at boosting growth and efficiency.