Nirmala Sitharaman urges regulated entities to bolster cybersecurity at SEBI India Apr 25, 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is urging regulated entities in the financial sector to step up their cybersecurity game.

At SEBI's 38th Foundation Day, she warned that if hackers target exchanges or depositories, it could seriously shake up the economy and erode public trust.

She stressed that keeping our defense systems updated is more important than ever as cyber threats get smarter.