Nirmala Sitharaman urges regulated entities to bolster cybersecurity at SEBI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is urging regulated entities in the financial sector to step up their cybersecurity game.
At SEBI's 38th Foundation Day, she warned that if hackers target exchanges or depositories, it could seriously shake up the economy and erode public trust.
She stressed that keeping our defense systems updated is more important than ever as cyber threats get smarter.
Nirmala Sitharaman seeks SEBI AI cooperation
Sitharaman also encouraged SEBI to work closely with international partners, saying India should learn from global experiences instead of just copying foreign rules.
With new AI tools like Anthropic's Mythos associated with cybersecurity concerns, she believes regular global conversations can help confidence in global capital, something that matters for everyone's confidence in the market.